44th Country Financial West Central All Star Game

The 44th Country Financial West Central Illinois All Star Classic will step off with pregame festivities at 7 tonight at the JHS Bowl.

Bryon Graven of South County will lead the south squad, and Rich Thompson of Triopia-Virginia-Meredosia leads the north.

Graven will coach of couple of his players on the south…Noah Lyons and Trevor Colwell. He will also have three members of the West Central boys’ state champions…Mason Berry, Zack Evans, and Chance Little. Also playing tonight are Braylon Rhoades and Connor Campbell of Carrollton, Grant Dobson of Auburn, Aadyn Meyers of Pleasant Hill, Dylan Pembrook of Greenfield-Northwestern, Chase Caselton of Calhoun, and Isaiah Martinez Walls of JHS. Nolan Turner and Isaac Long of Routt Catholic were also selected, but can’t play because of an out of state baseball tournament.

Thompson will coach his center, KJ Beck, plus Wyatt and Lane Lipcaman, and Michael Myers of Griggsville Perry, Javan Petty and Brennan Tomhave of Pittsfield, Torry Kistner of Springfield Lutheran, Gannon Dodd and Lucas Bixby of New Berlin, Isaac Brockschmidt and Elizah Thomas of Beardstown, and Liam Hatfield of Pleasant Plains.

Cheerleaders from both schools will be on duty, and Ross Thomas returns as the PA announcer.

The game will also honor one of the founders of the All Star game, Mel Roustio, plus the state champions West Central, and Illinois College head coach Steve Schweer and his team.

Proceeds from the game will be split between Midwest Youth Services and Camp Courage.

Tickets at the door are $7. Doors open at 6, and the three point shooting contest starts at 7.

The game will tip off after the honorees step forward. It should begin about 7:40.

This game has honored over a thousand players and raised close to $115-thousand for charities.

WLDS-WEAI is assisted in the organization of the game by the Midwest Officials Association.