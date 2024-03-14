4th Annual Jacksonville Citywide Yard Sale Being Organized

The 4th Annual Jacksonville City Wide Yard Sale is open to residents to sign up their address right now.

Ward 1 Alderwoman Eren White-Williams, the event organizer explains how you can put your yard sale or garage sale on the list for the dates coming up this Memorial Day weekend: “Jacksonville’s 4th Annual Citywide Yard Sale will be this Memorial Day weekend on May 24th, 25th, and 26th. Roughly, the hours will be from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. People are able to do whatever days and hours they want. I just recommend that they put up a sign. If they would like to be on the list, go ahead and get a hold of me. The best way to do that is to call 217-720-1638. Leave a voicemail if I don’t happen to pick up. Or, you can text your address to me. I respond to texts very easily. If I do miss your call, I will call back and put you on the list.”

Williams says that the list will be publicized in the Jacksonville Journal-Courier and The Source locally as well as several area publications in surrounding communities prior to the citywide event. Williams says that several people from surrounding communities attended the citywide sales last year.

Williams hopes that the weather will cooperate for Memorial Day weekend and that plenty of people will come to Jacksonville looking for a great deal.