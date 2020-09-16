4th Jacksonville Long Term Care Facility Sees Outbreak of COVID

COVID-19 has made it’s way into another Jacksonville long term care facility.

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Cedarhurst in Jacksonville.

One staff member associated with the facility and 1 resident have tested positive for COVID-19. Health Department officials say the individuals are recovering in isolation in their respective homes, and that MCHD and IDPH are working with Cedarhurst administration to facilitate access to COVID testing supplies and services for residents.

A total of three cases were confirmed in Morgan County Wednesday, including one female child who is also isolating at home. Morgan County now has had a total of 622 confirmed positive cases, with 24 being active and 10 of those currently hospitalized.

Six new cases were confirmed in Cass County today. Newly identified positives include a male in his teens, two males in their 30s, a female in her 40s, a male in his 50s, and a female in her 60s. The new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 369. The total number recovered is 321, with eleven deceased, and there are no cases currently hospitalized from Cass County.