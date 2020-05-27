4th of July Blast Cancelled, Fireworks and Parade to be Determined

Jacksonville’s 4th of July Blast Celebration has been canceled for this year.

Organizers of the event say they did not feel right asking sponsors to donate toward the event this year, given the uncertainty of whether large group events will be allowed by July 4th.

Organizers have been notifying vendors by phone today of the decision to cancel the event, and say they intend to hold a 4th of July Blast in 2021 that will be bigger and better.

The anouncement does not mean however that all 4th of July events are canceled just yet. The City of Jacksonville has the final say on both the annual fireworks display and

parade.

Mayor Andy Ezard told WLDS News on Friday that no decisions on 4th of July events promoted by the city would be made until sometime in June.