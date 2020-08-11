5 New Deaths and 44 New Cases in Morgan, Cass & Greene Also Report New Cases

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Morgan County Office of Emergency Management and the Morgan County Department of Public Health are confirming five additional deaths of persons with COVID-19.

The sixth case, a 103 year old female, died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Friday,August 7th. The seventh case, an 83 year old female, died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield on Saturday, August 8th. The eighth case, a 66 year old female, died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Sunday, August 9th. The ninth case, an 86 year old female, died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Sunday August 9th. The 10th case, an 84 year old man, died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Monday, August 10th.

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of 44 additional cases of COVID-19. The 279th –292nd cases, reported Saturday and Sunday, include 1 female in her teens, 2 males in their teens, 3 females in their 20’s, 2 females in their 30’s, 1 male in his 30’s, 1 female in her 40’s, 1 female in her 50’s, 3 males in their 50’s, and 1 female in her 70’s, all isolated at home. The 293rd – 295th cases, reported on Monday, August 10th, include 1 male in his 40’s, 1 female in her 70’s and 1 male in his 30’s, all isolated at home. The 296th – 321st cases are inmates and staff with the Illinois Department of Corrections Facility in Jacksonville. The 322nd case is an additional resident at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehab. The Morgan County Health Department, Illinois Department of Corrections and Illinois Department of Public Health are working together on mitigating the outbreak at the Department of Corrections facility.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend. The positive cases include a female under the age of 10, a female in her 20’s, and a male in his 40’s. One previously reported case was retested due to inconclusive results, and has now tested negative. That case has been removed from case counts. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 234. The total number recovered is 182, with eleven deceased. One person remains hospitalized.

Greene County Health Department officials have confirmed 19 new cases from Sunday and Monday morning. There was a large gathering relating to many of the cases. According to Greene officials, there are also worksite outbreaks in other communities as well as within Greene County that are being reported as new cases in Greene County. Greene County currently has 39 active cases, for a total of 59 overall.

Scott County Health Department officials warned yesterday in a Facebook post that they have been hearing of some COVID-positive residents moving about in the community. They have asked everyone to adhere to IDPH and CDC guidelines when it comes to isolation and have asked for increased mask wearing and social distancing in public.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 1 additional confirmed death. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is at 4.1%. It is the fifth straight day the positivity rate has been over 4% in the state.