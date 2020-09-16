5 West Central IL Counties Report New COVID Cases

5 West Central Illinois counties saw COVID-19 cases rise yesterday.

Morgan County Health officials announced 5 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The new cases include a female in her 40s, a male in his 50s, a male in his 60s, a male in his 70s, and a female in her 90s. All are isolating at home. Morgan County currently has 21 active cases with 10 cases hospitalized. Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 619.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County yesterday. New positives include a female in her teens, a male in his 20s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 30s, two females in their 40s, two females in their 50s, and a male in his 50s. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 361. 30 cases are currently active.

The Greene County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. All of the cases are a part of the long term care facility outbreak at White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation. Greene County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 196, with 37 cases currently active.

The Schuyler County Health Department reported 3 new cases from Monday yesterday afternoon. The new cases include 3 females: 1 in her 20s, 1 in her 30s, and 1 in her 40s. Schuyler County has now had 38 positive COVID-19 cases, with 7 cases currently active.

The Journal Courier reported this morning that Pike County had 2 additional cases of COVID-19 yesterday. As of press time, the Pike County Health Department had not released any new information on new cases from yesterday. Pike County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 102.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 20 additional confirmed deaths throughout the state yesterday. The 7-day statewide positivity rate held at 3.6%.