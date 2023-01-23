50th District Senator Asking Residents for Valentines for Long-Term Care Residents

State Senator Jil Tracy is asking 50th District residents to help lift the spirits of long-term care facility residents by making them Valentine’s Day cards.

Tracy says the Valentines for Senior Card Drive has brought much joy and many smiles to the residents of local long-term care facilities as many of those residents have had to be more isolated in recent years because of ongoing public health concerns.

Tracy is encouraging community members, churches, schools, and other groups to participate in the third annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive, by making and either mailing or dropping off Valentine’s Day cards to her district offices in Quincy and Jacksonville.

Once the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to residents of long-term care facilities in communities across the 50th District.

Valentine’s Day cards are being accepted now through Feb. 7. Participants may either mail cards to, or drop them off at, Sen. Tracy’s district offices at 3601 East Lake Centre Dr., Suite 200, Quincy, IL 62305 (217-223-0833); and 325 W. State St., Suite 102, Jacksonville, IL 62650 (217-223-0833).

Contact Helen Mayfield at HMAYFIELD@ADAMS.NET for more information, or to indicate interest in participating.

In 2022, members of the Senate Republican Caucus collected and delivered more than 45,000 Valentines statewide through the program.