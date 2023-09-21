54th Steam Show and Fall Festival Rolls Into Town this Weekend

A seasonal tradition kicks off its 54th year this Friday in South Jacksonville. The Prairieland Heritage Museum’s annual Steam Show and Fall Festival returns this weekend.

Mike Hall with Prairieland says there will be a little something for everyone at the show this weekend. “Entertainment will be on the bandstand. Several local groups both Saturday and Sunday so we hope everybody comes to enjoy those folks. We have a daily parade on Saturday and Sunday that starts at three o’clock and we have worship services on Sunday at the church. We will have a tractor pull on Saturday, and a pedal tractor pull and garden tractor pull on Sunday. So there is something for everybody to see and do.”

Hall says there are a number of new food vendors on the grounds and more than 20 new craft and flea market vendors this year. Allis-Chalmers is the featured tractor, and Hall says more have been arriving each day. Sorghum and ham & beans are just a few of the returning classics that are favorite attractions at the Steam Show.

Hall says Friday is actually one of the days members have the most fun during the event when children from several area schools come in on field trips. “We hope that many of them can come. They get in for free and get to ride the train, and there’s lots of food and drinks available.

It’s a great day for kids, we try to do educational tours through the buildings like the school house and displays and different museum collection buildings and that sort of thing. There’s lots of history there to see.”

Hall says they are hoping the rain stays away this weekend, but they are prepared so even if things do get a bit damp, the grounds are in good shape for a great event. “We’ve got a really good crew that keeps the mowing up and we’re happy to have everybody’s help.

It’s a great fundraiser for the organization, it’s a great thing for the Jacksonville and South Jacksonville area and we sure hope that everybody can come and enjoy themselves.”

Admission is $10.00 admission at the gate which gets you an armband that is good for all three days of the show. Children under 12 get in free and there are no dogs allowed on the grounds.

The Prairieland Heritage Museum Steam Show and Fall Festival is open this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the museum grounds located at the corner of Lincoln and Michigan in South Jacksonville.

For more information, go to prairielandheritage.com.