5th Annual Lego Exhibit returns to Jacksonville Area Museum

By Benjamin Cox on October 8, 2026 at 10:40am

The Jacksonville Area Museum is gearing up for the return of one of its most popular winter attractions.

The museum is seeking entries for its fifth annual “Building with Brick – The Art of LEGO” exhibit, which runs December second through February 28th.

This year’s exhibit will be held in a larger, newly expanded area of the museum, allowing for even more LEGO creations. Entries can include original builds or LEGO kit creations from builders of all ages.

There are six categories, including kit builds, original builds divided by age group, and a special “Recreation in Jacksonville” category. The public will vote on their favorites, with 100-dollar LEGO gift cards awarded to the top vote-getters.

Creations must be dropped off at the museum by Sunday, November 22nd during normal visiting hours.

For more information, call the Jacksonville Area Museum at 217-408-1197.