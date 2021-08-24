67 South of Beardstown to Reopen Sooner Than Expected

A portion of US 67 that was closed yesterday due to storm damage will likely be opened sooner than expected.

According to an announcement by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office last night, Ameren Illinois crews have advised that 67 south of Beardstown will be back open to through traffic sometime later today.

The road was closed after storms blew through the area causing approximately 20 power poles to fall across the highway.

Ameren will still be working in the area when the road is reopened and motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.