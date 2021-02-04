72nd Pancake and Sausage Day to Have Different Look in 2021

The 72nd annual Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day will have a different look this year. The event is scheduled for Monday, March 15th from 7 am to 7 pm and will be a drive-through only event.

Co-chairs for this year’s event are Marcy Patterson and Lori Large Oldenettel. Patterson says the drive-through event will be held on the Routt / Our Saviour School grounds with traffic entering via East State Street and meal pick up provided at Routt.

Patterson says although the event is technically at Routt this year, the cooking operation has in fact, not moved.

“The Kiwanis Club was very excited when Mr. Hayes bought the McClelland Dining Hall and made it available for us to lease. We’re super excited we’re gonna cook just like we always have and package everything up as carry-out only.”

Patterson says the Kiwanis Club is very grateful for the cooperation of Routt and Our Savior who met and agreed to schedule a Faculty Retreat that day so school will not be in session during the hopefully heavy traffic going through the lots.

She says all of the money raised each year at the Pancake and Sausage Day event goes back into the community.

“It’s a huge impact for the entire community. We raise between $25,000 and $30,000 every year and give back to this community, for kids’ events. So we’re super excited that Hamilton’s is on board helping us out again this year with equipment. We have the same sponsors, so people have been very generous to us. We’re excited to be able to host.”

Patterson says due to the pandemic, the club wanted to be supportive of what people have been through in the last year with a price adjustment.

“So for the first time ever we decreased pricing, we went to a straight pickup price of $5.00. I believe last year it went up to $7 even. So we took our pickup prices back down, we thought it was easier with change for $5 and that was something everyone could afford. Another change is it is no longer free, it used to be for every adult that came in they could bring in as many kids as you wanted. We didn’t feel that we had any way to adequately address that this year, so we just made it across the board $5 tickets for everybody.”

Patterson reiterates that 100% of the funds raised by the club at this event goes back into the community serving children. She says the club considers the event a community fundraiser and can’t ask enough for the community to get on board to help with that effort.

Tickets are available for $5.00 each from any Jacksonville Kiwanis Club member. Each meal will be made up of four pancakes and three sausages.

More information can be found on the “2021 Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage – Drive Thru” Facebook page.