73rd Annual Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Day Returns Again With Drive-Thru Format

The Jacksonville Kiwanis 73rd annual Pancake & Sausage Day returns in March, but will stay in a drive through format.

Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Day co-chair Erin Kleinlein says that due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the size of the event, they felt that a drive thru event was necessary again this year.

Kleinlein says the event will look much like last year’s drive thru: “Pancake & Sausage Day will be on Monday, March 14th this year, around the same time as it was last year. The drive-thru set up will be pretty well the same where those who are picking up will enter at the Our Saviour parking lot off of East State Street. There will be plenty of Kiwanians and volunteers directing traffic.”

Tickets for the event are $7 and can be purchased from any Kiwanis member as well as County Market, The Source, Town & Country Bank, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, among other places. Tickets will also be available at the day of the event. Kleinlein recommends you purchase ahead of time to speed up your time in line the day of the event.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday.