75th Annual Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Tops Recent Attendance Marks

The 75th Annual Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Day wrapped up just after 7 o’clock Mondaynight and hit most of its goals for the year.

Event co-chair Darin Gehrke said there was a steady stream of people all day on Monday: “It was an excellent day. We served 4,800 people, which was pretty close to hitting our goal of 5,000. That 4,800 is a few hundred more than the last 3-4 years, so we are happy and pleased. It was a good day with a constant flow of people. It was a steady in and out. Kiwanis had a lot of workers, which is always a good thing. We’re very pleased.”

Gehrke says this year’s logistical changes to carry out was a big success: “With carry out in the front of the building, people could come in and pay their ticket, get their carry out ticket, and then turn around right there and go on their way. It kind of eased the traffic and flow. There was less congestion. There was more space for the carry out people to do their work, which allowed us to be more efficient and faster.”

Totals for the event won’t be fully calculated for another couple of weeks. Proceeds of the event will go right back into Kiwanis-sponsored events and donations for children’s events and organizations.