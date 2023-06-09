7th Annual JRP Golf Outing To Benefit Parkinson’s Disease Treatment & Research Tomorrow

By Benjamin Cox on June 9, 2023 at 8:52am

There’s still time to register for an annual golf outing that contributes to the fight against Parkinson’s Disease.

The 7th Annual James R. Pohlman Memorial Golf Outing is tomorrow at The Links.

Cost is $260/team, $65/person; which includes 4-person golf scramble, cart, skins, and food. Hole prizes and games, raffles and auctions, 3 flight awards will all be given. Payout will be determined by number of golfers.

Music will be provided by Mandy Rose until 7:30PM.

Last year, the outing raised $10,000 to support Boyd Memorial Hospital and their team of specialists to support the vision and advancement of the new Boyd Rehab and Wellness Center for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. To date, they have raised over $135,000 to assist with developing more effective treatments and an eventual cure.

In 2021, the outing provided $5,000 to the Bob Freesen YMCA in Jacksonville in support of its Rock Steady Boxing program.

To register, call the Links Golf Course at 217-479-4663. Contact Phil Pohlman at 217-473-8253 or phil.pohlman@gmail.com for questions.