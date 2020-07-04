7th COVID Death in Cass County Nursing Facility Outbreak, Morgan and Cass Report No New Cases

The Cass County Health Department is reporting the seventh COVID related death in a Cass County resident. A 97 year old male passed away on July 2nd in Virginia. The patient was a part of the outbreak at Walker’s Nursing Home in Virginia.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count remains at 135. The total number recovered is at 93, with seven deceased. There is one case hospitalized. CCHD is currently awaiting results on 39 pending tests.

The Pike County Health Department received confirmation of a third case of COVID-19 yesterday. The patient is a male in his 20’s who is recovering in isolation at home.

Pike County Health Officials say contacts of the individual have been identified and placed under quarantine, and that all persons involved are fully cooperative with isolation and quarantine.

No additional cases were reported in Morgan County today. There have currently been 119 patients released from restrictions of the 134 reported cases. To date Morgan county has had three deaths from the virus. There are currently 296 tests pending results.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports today, 868 new confirmed cases od COVID-19, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

As of Friday, IDPH has reported 145,750 COVID-19 cases including 7,005 deaths.

Illinois has now processed over 1.7 million tests, with 34,318 having been processed in the last 24 hours.