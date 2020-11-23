8 New COVID-Related Deaths In the Region, As Increased Testing and Positives Continue

The Brown County Public Health Department has announced that the Adams County Health Department will be performing rapid COVID-19 testing at the Mt. Sterling EMS Building on Wednesday from 10AM to 4PM and at the old Versailles Grade School on Tuesday, December 1st from 10AM-4PM.

Brown County is also reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19 today. It brings Brown County’s overall COVID-19 case count to 279. There are currently 90 active cases with 2 of those currently hospitalized.

The Scott County Health Department announced that COVID-19 testing will only be performed today and Wednesday from 9-11AM. When you arrive, please stay in your car and call the health dept 742-8203. We will come out to your car to test you. Also, please bring your insurance cards. They will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Pike County Health Department reported 43 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 today along with 4 additional deaths. The new cases bring Pike County’s overall total to 948 confirmed and probably cases and now 26 COVID-19 related deaths. PCHD is currently reporting 148 active cases with 12 hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department reports 35 new cases from today and over the weekend along with 2 additional COVID-related deaths. An 82 year old male and a 90 year old female passed away over the weekend. Both cases were part of an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Cass County’s overall case count is at 905, with 212 active cases, and 10 of those currently hospitalized.

The Morgan County Health Department reports 130 new cases from today and over the weekend along with 1 additional death. A male in his 80s died at an area hospital yesterday. Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 2,041 with 355 active cases, and 22 currently hospitalized. Morgan County currently has 501 residents in quarantine. To date, there have been 37 COVID-related deaths in the county.

The Schuyler County Health Department is reporting 35 new cases from today and over the weekend. To date their have been 228 overall cases of COVID-19. There are currently 93 active cases of the virus in Schuyler County.

The Greene County Health Department reports 13 new community acquired positive cases of COVID-19 today. They also reported an additional death. Greene County has now had 761 overall positive cases of the virus along with 27 deaths. Greene County is also reporting 116 active cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 8,322 new confirmed cases today, breaking a 4-day streak of 10,000 or more cases throughout the state. IDPH also announced 47 additional deaths. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate is 10.9%.