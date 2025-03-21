8th Annual AllIn4IC Falls Short of 2024 Totals

Illinois College fell slightly short of its fundraising totals from last year during 8th annual All In 4 IC day of giving on Wednesday.

The college received donations from 1,100 donors generating just over $608,000. Last year, over 1,200 donors raised $642,650.

The Class of 1963 brought in the most dollars, generating over $74,000 from 8 donors yesterday. The Class of 1973 had the most individual donors with 29, donating over $5,300. Outside of Illinois, the State of Florida generated the most donors for the college followed closely behind by Missouri and Indiana.

All In 4 IC provides direct support to the college’s IC Fund to provide financial assistance to scholarships, academics, athletics, and campus life.

