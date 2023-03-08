8th Grade Volleyball Regionals Results

Last night in Regional Semifinals for 8th Grade Volleyball, Virginia defeated Griggsville-Perry at home. They move on to play Augusta-Southeastern tonight for the championship at home at 6PM.

Also in 1A last night, Carrollton defeated Lovejoy. The Hawks move on to face Greenfield tonight in Greenfield in the semifinal in the first match at 6PM. Carrollton-St. John’s faces Jerseyville-St. Francis in match number two’s regional semifinal.

In 2A, Triopia took down Payson-Seymour in straight sets and Brown County eliminated Liberty. Triopia and Brown County meet for the championship tomorrow night in Bluffs at 6:30. Calhoun took down Bunker Hill-Wolf Ridge last night in Nokomis. The Warriors move on to face host Nokomis tomorrow night in Nokomis for the championship at 6PM.

In 3A, top seed Athens moved past PORTA in straight sets and host Pleasant Plains defeated New Berlin. Athens will meet the Cardinals in Pleasant Plains tomorrow for the regional title. In Rushville, top seed North Greene was upset by host Schuyler-Industry in straight sets. The Rockets will face Quincy-St. Peter in the title match at home tomorrow at 6PM. Quincy-St. Peter upended Beardstown in straight sets last night to move to the championship game.