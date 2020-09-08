8th Judicial Circuit Judge Butler Resigns

A Rushville resident circuit judge is resigning at the end of September. According to a statement released by Supreme Court Justice of the 4th Circuit Rita B. Garman’s office, Schuyler County Judge Scott J. Butler of the 8th judicial circuit has issued his resignation as of October 1st. The circuit includes Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Mason, Menard Pike, and Schuyler counties.

Butler was appointed to the position on August 4th, 2014 to fulfill the remainder of a term vacated by Alesia A. McMillen who had served since 1998.

Butler graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University in 1976. He received his juris doctor degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 1981. Upon graduating from law school, Butler worked as an attorney for the Schuyler County Hospital District and for the board of Schuyler County Community School District 1. In 2000, he was elected as Schuyler County State’s Attorney prior to his appointment. Prior to serving as a Resident Circuit Judge, Butler served as an Associate Circuit Judge from 2005-2016. Butler was retained to the bench by election in 2016.

The process has begun to fill the vacancy with a screening committee being formed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Under the Illinois Constitution, judicial vacancies are filled by Supreme Court appointment. The application process will lead to the final Court approval. Applications are available at illinoiscourts.gov and must be submitted by September 25th. The person appointed to fill the vacancy will serve until 2022.