911 in Downtown Jax

By Gary Scott on September 11, 2025 at 6:44pm

Many gathered downtown today for a couple of ceremonies, marking the 24th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks from 2001.

The first occurred on the square about 12 noon.

The second came later at the Amvets Post off the northeast corner of the square.

Immediate past department commander of AMVETS Laura Doss says it was a bittersweet day.

She says the tragedy of the cowardly attack on this country was offset by those who charged into the Twin Towers, those who volunteered to help in New York, and the people who brought down Flight 93 before it could reach Washington DC.

Doss says she was honored to speak in Jacksonville about one of those dates that no one alive can or should forget.