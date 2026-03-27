93 Shatters Record

By Gary Scott on March 27, 2026 at 11:45am

Yesterday was the earliest Jacksonville has ever seen a 90 or better reading in a calendar year.

WLDS-WEAI weather records date back to 1927, and we found no 90 or better readings in the first three months of any year.

Jacksonville hit an official high of 93 yesterday, shattering the old mark of 86 in 1945.

The previous record high reading recorded in March was 87 three times, the latest in 1986.

Prior to yesterday, the earliest Jacksonville has seen a 90 or better reading was April 3rd.

The previous record of 93 as the earliest record high was April 4th in 1929.

Mother Nature is fickle. The temperatures rose to 93 late yesterday afternoon, and then plummeted to 35 early this morning.

Conversely, the latest below zero reading in a calendar year for Jacksonville was 14 below in mid March, set in 1948. Again, Mother Nature is fickle.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer for the National Weather Service.