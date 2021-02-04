95th COVID Related Death Confirmed in Morgan, Case Counts Continue Down Trend Elsewhere

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 4, 2021 at 10:16am

Morgan County Health Officials received confirmation of the 95th death attributed to COVID-19 yesterday.

A female in her 80’s died at a hospital. 26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Morgan yesterday, bringing the total to 82 active cases and 121 people under quarantine.

Cass County reported three new cases raising the active total slightly to now 35 with cases remaining hospitalized.

Greene County reported four new cases bringing the total of active to 46.

Four new cases were reported in Pike County. Pike now has 24 active cases with four people hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday 3,314 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

As of Tuesday night, 2,469 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 520 patients were in the ICU and 270 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 3.5%.