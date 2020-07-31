Passavant Tribute Garden Closed for Remodeling

The Tribute Garden at Passavant Area Hospital will be closed for the next 10 months to allow for the construction of a new stairwell.



Hospital officials say elements of the garden, such as the pergola, sundial, sculpture, fountain and benches, will be placed in storage and reinstalled when the garden reopens in April 2021. The existing donor bricks have been removed and will be given to family members of the individuals honored on the bricks.



When the garden reopens, it will feature new landscaping and three areas devoted to engraved donor bricks and seating. Names of individuals honored and remembered in the garden will be represented as before. The new stairwell will extend into the garden and feature a sloped, accessible sidewalk for visitors.



The Tribute Garden, located in the center of the campus, offers an outdoor serene area for hospital visitors and staff, and is a popular spot for outdoor dining.

Officials says donor bricks are frequently purchased in memory of loved ones, but may also be purchased to honor a living person or commemorate a special date or a family’s generous support of the hospital.