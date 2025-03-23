A-C Central FFA Student Recognized as 2025 State Proficiency Winner in Equine Science

An A-C Central High School senior has received top honors in FFA.

Tara Taft was named as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Equine Science Entrepreneurship. Taft is the president of the A-C Central FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in forty-eight different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE).

FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business, or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Taft was selected as the State Winner by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted interviews at Mt Zion High School on Saturday.

Tara is the daughter of Mike & Tracy Taft of Springfield.

Receiving this honor now makes Taft eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July. Taft was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section, and District awardee in this area.

Taft will receive a plaque for her accomplishments and be celebrated for the achievement at the 97th Illinois FFA State Convention in June. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations, and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.

