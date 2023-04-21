A/C Central School Board Looking to Fill Vacancy

By Benjamin Cox on April 21, 2023 at 7:08am

The AC-Central School Board is looking for a new member after the April Consolidated Election.

Incumbents Troy DeFord and Jennifer Knapp did not seek re-election in April.

Incumbents Jason Smith won a 2-year unexpired term after being appointed in 2021. Jennifer Fanning won another term to the school board. Newcomer Carissa Myers also gained a 4-year term.

The School Board officially posted the final open spot as a vacancy today on their social media.

The appointment would last until the next school board election in April 2025.

Interested applicants who live within the boundaries of the district can send a letter of intent to the Office of the Superintendent, A-C Central CUSD #262, PO Box 260, Ashland Illinois 62612.

Interviews will be scheduled by the president of the board, with the appointment expected to be named at the next regular board meeting on May 17th.