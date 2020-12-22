A-C Central Superintendent Page Resigns

The A-C Central School District is looking for a new superintendent. According to the Journal-Courier, Tim Page submitted his letter of resignation to the A-C Central School Board last week. Page, who has been with A-C Central for 8 years, told the board that he had accepted the superintendent position at the Elwood School District near Joliet.

Page told the Journal-Courier that it was a family decision because his daughter graduates this year and it was time for a change. The district has posted the job seeking internal applicants before an external hiring process will begin.