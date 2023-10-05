A Few Teams Drop Off, One Returns to AP Football Coaches Poll Ahead of Week 7

A pair of area teams fell out of the AP High School Football Coaches Poll ahead of Week 7, while one team made a return to honorable mention.

In 6A, Glenwood (4-2) fell off the poll completely. The Titans fell for the second straight week 24-17 at home to Sacred Heart-Griffin last week. They were an honorable mention team last week after losing a close battle with Decatur-MacArthur in Week 5 14-12. Glenwood draws a tough at home against a Normal U-High team on the rise on Friday.

In 5A, SHG (5-1) remained at #5. They come in as a home heavy favorite against Decatur-Eisenhower on Friday.

In 4A, Rochester (6-0) continues its dominating run through the Central State 8, dismantling Lanphier last week on the road 63-6. They head out on the road to face the Lincoln Loggers (5-1), who have likely confirmed their first playoff berth since 1984. The aforementioned Normal U-High Pioneers (5-1) creep into an Honorable Mention spot on the poll. U-High smashed Urbana 73-6 last week. Again, they head to Chatham to face Glenwood on Friday.

In 3A, two teams flip-flopped positions. Stanford-Olympia (4-2) fell to Maroa-Forsyth and tumbled down to #10 this week, after previously being ranked sixth. They take on Pleasant Plains this week to try and secure a playoff berth. Williamsville (5-1) edged New Berlin last week at home 56-41. The win pushed them to #6 up from ninth last week. Williamsville is looking to tie up the top of the Sangamo Conference with a win against Maroa-Forsyth this week.

In 2A, Maroa-Forsyth maintained its stranglehold on the top spot in the class. The Trojans slipped away with a 35-26 win against the aforementioned Stanford-Olympia Spartans. They stay home to try and keep an unblemished record against Williamsville on Friday, likely deciding the outright Sangamo Title with the next team waiting on the outcome. Athens (5-1) maintained at #8 in the class this week. The Warriors defeated PORTA 42-12 last week. They head out on the road against New Berlin this week.

In 1A, Camp Point (6-0) held steady at #3 in the class and likely has the top of the WIVC North locked up for the season after 53-6 win against Routt. The Panthers face off against Triopia (1-5) on the road this week as the heavy favorite. Greenfield-Northwestern (6-0) still has some work to do, despite beating a tough West Central squad last week 34-6. The Tigers lock up in a famous arch rivalry with Carrollton (5-1) on the road this week. Carrollton fell completely out of the rankings this week after being slammed with a 61-0 shut out by Calhoun (3-3) in Hardin. The Warriors returned to the poll this week as an honorable mention after the convincing win. Calhoun’s last appearance on the poll was in Week 4. Calhoun heads to Pleasant Hill (1-5), who just picked up their first win of the season this past week. The Warriors are hoping to win out their remaining schedule against WIVC North teams Beardstown and Brown County in the following weeks to secure a spot in the playoffs.