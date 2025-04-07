A Former nurse says She will Challenge Mary Miller

A former nurse from Edwardsville has declared as a candidate for 15th district congressman.

55-year-old Jennifer Todd tells the Jacksonville Journal Courier that she will run as a democrat next spring. Her goal is to unseat current 15th district congresswoman Mary Miller.

Todd lives just outside the 15th district, but she says Illinois law allows candidates to live outside the district they represent. She admits it will be an uphill challenge.

Todd describes herself as mostly liberal. She is critical of Miller’s lack of contact with constituents.

Todd also criticizes Miller for her opposition to community project funding.

