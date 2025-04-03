A mid month Meeting for the Winchester School Board

The Winchester school board is going back to the drawing board after Tuesday’s election defeat of a $12-million building referendum for the high school there.

But, outgoing superintendent Kevin Blankenship says the board does have some contingency plans in place.

Winchester school voters said no to a proposal to issue $12-million in bonds to upgrade the high school. This would include handicap accessibility. The vote was close..582 to 503.

Blankenship says the next chance for another vote, if that would be the plan, won’t be til next year.

He says the board respects the vote of the public. The closeness might indicate the board could try it again. But Blankenship says the next chance for another public vote wouldn’t come until next spring. And, the school district is on a tight time schedule to get ADA work done.

The board will meet April 15th, and discuss what the next step might be. He emphasizes no decisions have been made yet.

The building is 108 years old, and needs upgrade for HVAC and to meet ADA requiments.

Blankenship says now the board needs to determine what it can afford.

The school district is capped at $7-million for life-safety funds. He says district officials are looking into grants and rebates on energy projects.

Blankenship retires after this fiscal year ends this summer, and former teacher and high school basketball coach Jeff Abell will take over as the new superintendent. He currently is superintendent at Griggsville Perry.

