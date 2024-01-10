“A” Names Top the List for Most Popular Baby Names for 2023 in Jacksonville

A pair of ‘A’ names were the most popular baby names in Jacksonville last year.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital reports that Amelia and Atlas were the top names for girls and boys respectively in 2023.

The data was compiled by Family Maternity Suites at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. Nurse Manager for Family Maternity Suites in Jacksonville Rachel Moore said in a press release that the staff is honored to welcome all the new babies into the world in Jacksonville and it’s always interesting to hear which names have special meaning and significance for new parents each year.

Rounding out the list of popular girls’ names in Jacksonville for 2023 are Aurora, Charlotte, Everly, Grace, Kennedy, Sophia, Madelyn, Emma, and Ella.

The remaining list for popular boys’ names included Atticus, Carson, Asher, Elliott, Henry, Hudson, Jack, Jackson, and Oliver.