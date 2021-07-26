A Second Person Has Died from Route 4 Accident

A second person has died as a result of a traffic accident near Auburn last week.

On Thursday night a two-vehicle accident occurred at Illinois State Route 4 near Auburn when a silver 2008 Chevy truck driven by a 17-year-old male juvenile from Chatham was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 4 near Planter Road south of Auburn when the driver attempted to pass vehicles.

As the driver of the truck pulled into the southbound lane, it struck a black 2008 Buick car head-on in the southbound lane, with both vehicles coming to rest in the roadway.

According to an announcement by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon this afternoon, the driver of the Buick, 56-year-old Bryan McCoy, of Virden was transported from the accident by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Mr. McCoy died as an inpatient at St. John’s Hospital on Saturday, July 24th at 1:48 pm.

An autopsy was performed today and Allmon says preliminary findings suggest Mr. McCoy died from injuries sustained in the crash. Mr. McCoy was the driver of the vehicle that was occupied by Michael Devries, 50, of Virden, who died at the scene. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

A 16-year-old passenger from Chatham from the Chevy truck was transported from the scene with serious injuries by ambulance. The 17-year-old male driver of the truck was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. No update on the condition of either juvenile from the truck has been released.