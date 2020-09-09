A Town That “Punches Above It’s Weight” – Jacksonville Featured in Business View Magazine

The City of Jacksonville has been spotlighted by an online magazine in an effort to promote economic growth.

Business View Magazine is spotlighting Jacksonville in an exclusive feature titled “A City of Surprises” – part of the magazine’s City View focus on sustainability and economic development in growing communities across the U.S.

Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation President, Kristin Jamison says Business View Magazine actually reached out to Jacksonville with interest of doing a story on the area. She says it wasn’t difficult for J.R.E.D.C. and other city officials to talk about the amenities and opportunities Jacksonville has to offer.

Jamison says they were excited the city was approached by the magazine, and that the story took shape as it did, in highlighting Jacksonville as a business and residential destination.

“They have been wonderful in working with, and have made sure to promote our story far and wide digitally as they are an online publication. They are great in that they are working with us to print beautiful glossy brochures so that we have those at our disposal as we are working with prospective companies that might want to locate here or a workforce.

We do see it as, yes it’s wonderful for those folks in our community be reminded of why Jacksonville is a great place to live, work and play, but also it is an opportunity for us to market our strengths to potential business and workforce as people are possibly looking to relocate during this difficult pandemic.”

Business View Magazine is a top publication that targets executives, entrepreneurs, small business owners, franchisees, and anyone interested in current industry trends and best practices in manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, supply chain and logistics, health care, food and beverage, and energy.

Jamison says the initial meetings occurred in late January and early February, with a target publication date of April, however the COVID-19 pandemic forced the story on the shelf until the August issue. Jamison says she is glad it was held back as it may have been overlooked by many readers during the height of the shut down.

She says the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation has actually fielded several calls from varying businesses with interest in Jacksonville during the pandemic, and prior to the story’s publication. She says unfortunately, many times her group is unable to alert the public that entities outside of Jacksonville are taking notice.

“We do receive requests often from entities that are interested in possibly relocating to Jacksonville. Unfortunately we are not able to disclose that very often to the public, and it’s when something has been successful and become a new business locating here that we are able to have that conversation. But please know that that is the case, there are businesses looking to be in a central location.

It’s hard because we are not able to talk about it enough or as much as we would like. But certainly just as this publication reached out to us, we are getting those calls and we are responding and really trying to explain to folks how great of a community this is and that it would be good for their business.”

The in-depth profile of the city calls Jacksonville a town that “punches above it’s weight” hosting a thriving industrial sector while also offering its residents many cultural, educational, and recreational amenities. It features an interview with Mayor Andy Ezard talking about the city’s Downtown renovation and business plans.

The full article can be found at:

Website: https://businessviewmagazine.com/jacksonville-illinois-city-surprises/

Digital Magazine: https://businessviewmagazine.com/digital-magazines/aug-2020/223/