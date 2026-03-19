AAA: Average IL Gas Price Up to $4.04

As if you didn’t know it already, the world situation has caused a lot of pain at the gas pump, across the nation and here in western and central Illinois.

Since the last time we checked regular unleaded gas prices a week ago, Triple-A reports the statewide average for a gallon of gas in the Land of Lincoln has risen a whopping 37 cents a gallon, now standing at $4.04.

The individual county averages for gas have risen significantly as well. The county averages range from $3.58 in Scott County, which is up 22 cents from a week ago, to $3.99 in Menard County, which is 40 cents higher than this time last week.

As was the case last week, the highest gas in the state is in Cook County, where the average price is up to $4.23 – that’s also 40 cents high than a week ago.

The national average price for gas this week stands at $3.88, compared to $3.59 a week ago.