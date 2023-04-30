Abandoned Home Burns in Rural Concord

The Meredosia and Arenzville Fire Departments battled a fire at an abandoned home in rural Concord at midday on Friday.

Initial calls came in for a structure fire at 1618 Concord Road around 11:30AM on Friday.

According to county officials at the scene, property owners had allegedly been burning brush in a nearby fire pit and the fire had caught the grass on fire, which traveled to a nearby abandoned home. The structure was consumed within a few minutes and firefighters shifted to defensive efforts to keep the fire from spreading into a nearby tree line and farm fields.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours suppressing hot spots.