Abell Named New Superintendent at Griggsville-Perry CUSD #4

A Morgan County School is losing an administrator as he will move up the ladder at a nearby school district.

Last Wednesday the Griggsville-Perry School Board named current Meredosia-Chambersburg Principal Jeff Abell as their district’s new superintendent. Abell says that the career move is one he’s been working towards for awhile. Abell says it is not a lateral move and that it doesn’t speak to his time at Meredosia-Chambersburg. He says he’s had nothing but wonderful teachers and staff at Meredosia and has enjoyed his time with the school. Abell says that this current semester has been a strange one for him: “It’s the first time since I became an administrator that I haven’t been taking classes. I finished up my superintendent certificate in December, and to already have an opportunity nearby with Griggsville-Perry. I’m just extremely excited for the opportunity and the work ahead.”

Before becoming principal at Meredosia, Abell spent two years as principal at Palmyra-Northwestern Jr.-Sr. High.

Abell is no stranger to the Griggsville-Perry District. He previously served as an assistant football coach for the Meredosia-Chambersburg, Bluffs, Griggville-Perry Co-op for four years. Abell has been in education since 1998, previously teaching at both Bluffs, Winchester, and New Berlin.

Abell will begin in his knew position on July 1st.