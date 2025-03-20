Abell Named Next Superintendent For Winchester Schools

The Winchester Board of Education announced on social media last night they had selected a new superintendent.

Jeff Abell, current superintendent at Griggsville-Perry School District, has been selected to be the district’s next superintendent effective July 1st after the retirement of current superintendent Dr. Kevin Blankenship.

The selection of Abell was after a statewide search by the Winchester School Board over the last 3 months. Abell, a native of Bluffs, previously served as a teacher, athletic director and coach at both Bluffs High School and Winchester High School from 2008-2017.

At that time, he received his administrative licensure and went on to become Principal at Northwestern High School, and then at Meredosia-Chambersburg before becoming Superintendent at Griggsville-Perry in 2022. Abell also served as an assistant basketball coach at Routt Catholic High School.

Abell will now provide oversight into the current situation with the Winchester High School building’s upcoming renovations. The scope of which is to be determined by an upcoming April referendum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

