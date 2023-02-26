AC Central District Working on Intercom Problems at Chandlerville School

The Chandlerville school in the AC Central School District is having to deal with a minor inconvenience when it comes to communication.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that the intercom system at the school was disabled during the cold snap that occurred over the Christmas holiday break. Since then, school classrooms have used a portable sound system and walkie-talkies to communicate.

At the most recent meeting of the AC-Central School Board, the board tabled a vote to accept a bid for repairing the system from Johnson Controls, Inc. of Springfield for $14,000. According to the Star-Gazette, some members felt the bid was too high or that the language in the bid was too vague and more information was needed.