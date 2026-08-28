AC Central Looks Beyond Porta

By Gary Scott on August 27, 2026 at 8:26pm

The AC Central school board is now moving forward with plans to explore options for sports with schools other than the Porta school district.

A statement by the AC Central school board members on Facebook says the board feels it’s the school district’s next, and best option, after the Porta School board voted to dissolve the co-op sports arrangement with AC Central last month. That’s over two years ahead of the intergovernmental term agreement between the districts.

The agreement was signed by the school district in April of last year, and was set to run through June of 2029.

AC Central school members claim the AC Central school board was talking about spending $10-thousand feasibility study towards reorganization, and maybe an eventual consolidation with Porta.

But, the statement says the Porta school board decision forced AC Central’s hand, and the board is casting about gauging interest from other neighboring schools.

The AC Central school board plans a strategic planning workshop tomorrow, with the hope of creating a roadmap for future developments.

The board statement says no decisions have been made at this time to strike out in any one direction.

The board plans to gather information, get public input, and chart a course after careful consideration.

The Porta and AC Central school districts appear to have had, at best, strained relationships over the last six months.