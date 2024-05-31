AC Central Schools Get Federal Rebate To Purchase Clean School Buses

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced on Thursday more than two dozen school districts in the state will be receiving money to purchase clean school buses.

The 28 districts will receive portions of more than $48 million, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The program, a $5 billion effort established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, aims to convert the nation’s school bus fleets to low- or zero-emission vehicles, like electric buses, while improving air quality, reducing greenhouse gas pollution, and accelerating the country’s transition to zero-emissions transportation.

AC Central Community Unit District #262 has received a $420,000 rebate to purchase two of these buses for its fleet for use in the upcoming school year.