AC Central Senior Receives Full-Ride Presidential Scholarship to EIU

An A-C Central High School senior has received a full ride scholarship to Eastern Illinois University.

The Cass County Star-Gazette reports that Lainey Bartels of Chandlerville received EIU’s Pemberton Presidential Scholarship, which will cover her room & board plus full tuition for 4 years. Bartels was one of 5 students to receive the scholarship out of 100 applicants who were interviewed in the final round of the selection process.

Bartels told the Star-Gazette that she plans on majoring in public relations with a minor in pre-law, and then will attend law school after completion of her undergraduate degree.

Bartels will be required to take a honors first-year seminar, complete a guided honors experience, and complete the university’s honors requirements while in attendance.

Bartels is also an Illinois State Scholar, serves as president of A-C Central High’s FFA chapter, is the senior class president, and is the president of the 4-H S.T.A.R. Program.

She is the daughter of Josh Bartels and Amy Richardson of Chandlerville.