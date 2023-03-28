AC Central Superintendent Resigns

A-C Central will have a new superintendent after the school year concludes.

The Journal Courier reports that the AC Central School Board accepted Superintendent Candi Shaver’s proposal for separation during a special meeting Friday night. She will resign from her position effective June 30th.

Shaver was named to the position in February 2021 after Tim Page announced his resignation. Shaver also was principal of A-C Central Junior-Senior High School from 2018 until last month, when she was succeeded by Amy Zahm-Duncheon, the former principal at Decatur-Eisenhower High School.

According to the report, the district is already in the process of seeking Shaver’s replacement. The school board and Shaver did not comment to the Journal-Courier on her reasons for leaving the district.