AC Central Title VB Match this Friday

By Gary Scott on November 10, 2020 at 1:45pm

AC Central volleyball fans have a chance to watch one of the state finals chosen by fans in a statewide poll this weekend.

The 2008 Class 1A finals between Eastland and AC Central has made the grade of one of the four best tournament volleyball matches.

Eastland would win the match through 3 grueling games.

The volleyball match will be aired at 9 this Friday night on the IHSA’s Archive YouTube channel.

More than 31-thousand votes were cast in the poll.

WEAI will air our coverage of that volleyball match the first Friday in December, on the 4th.