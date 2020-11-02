ACA Open Enrollment Period Begins

The Illinois Department of Insurance is reminding citizens that the open enrollment period began yesterday. Illinoisans can shop for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace now through December 15th. IDOI says Illinois residents can start their search through getcoveredillinois.gov to compare the health insurance plans offered, get free enrollment help, or to apply for financial assistance if they qualify.

179 plans through 8 carriers on 3 tiers of service are being offered. Last year, more than 240,000 Illinois residents received premium tax credits to reduce their monthly premium health insurance payments. According to Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan in a press release today, once the tax credit was applied, the average monthly premium payment was about $153.

Anyone who was enrolled in a plan last year will be automatically enrolled into the same plan or a similar one offered by the same insurer for the upcoming 2021 plan year.