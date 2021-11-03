ACA Open Enrollment Period Open

By Benjamin Cox on November 3, 2021 at 5:51am

Illinois’ Open Enrollment Period for the Affordable Care Act kicked off yesterday.

The enrollment period will run until January 15th. For this year, the number of health insurance carriers offered on the Marketplace increased this year to 11.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois, Oscar Health Plans, and UnitedHealthcare of Illinois are the new carriers. There are 275 plans to choose from. There is an average of a 3% decrease in premiums statewide for the Silver and Gold benchmark plans this year.

More than 291,000 Illinois residents enrolled in the ACA Marketplace during open enrollment last year, with over 54,000 more people purchasing plans during the special Covid enrollment period.

To enroll or find out more information, visit getcoveredIllinois.gov.