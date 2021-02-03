Access to Lake Jacksonville Campsites for Maintenance Announced

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 3, 2021 at 11:29am

The City of Jacksonville has announced scheduled workdays for Lake Jacksonville campsites.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard announced today that Lake Jacksonville will be opening access to campsites Saturday, February 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for camping leaseholders to perform maintenance on camping lots.

Ezard says this is strictly for maintenance only, no fires are permitted and social distancing guidelines must be practiced and will be enforced.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Lake Superintendent Brett Gilbreth at 217-408-8771 or bgilbreth@jacksonvilleil.gov