Accident Call Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle

Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a vehicle that was stuck on railroad tracks just after 7 am Friday.

According to police reports, a caller advised that a vehicle was sitting on the tracks that had appeared to have been in an accident at the railroad crossing on Johnson Street.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway where the tracks intersect Johnson Street and became stuck on the tracks and ballast facing eastbound on the tracks. The driver of the vehicle was not located by police. The vehicle was listed as stolen and was registered to an individual in Bloomington.