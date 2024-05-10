Ace Hardware in Jacksonvile, 1 of 13 Locations Sold in Ace Hardware Corp. Buyout

By Benjamin Cox on May 10, 2024 at 3:39pm

A group of Ace Hardware stores co-owned by a former Sangamon County Board member and his sister are being sold.

Yesterday, a division of the Ace Hardware Corporation announced an agreement to acquire Bishop Ace Hardware, a local 13-store chain in central Illinois which partnered with Ace in 1960.

Bishop Ace owns and operates the Ace Hardware stores in Chatham, two in Springfield, Jacksonville, Pittsfield, Carlinville, Dwight, Havana, Hillsboro, Lincoln, Normal, Pontiac, and Taylorville.

Lucy Stafford of Pleasant Plains and her brother, former Sangamon County Board member George Preckwinkle are the co-owners of the chain. The Preckwinkle family founded Bishop Hardware & Supply in Springfield, according to the State Journal Register.

The Journal Courier reports that the Jacksonville location opened in 1965.

Terms of the sale have not been disclosed. The sale is expected to be completed by July 28th.