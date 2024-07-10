Action Brown County Angel Pencil Program Opens

An area economic development group is helping underprivileged families get back to school essentials.

Action Brown County announced yesterday morning the opening of their Angel Pencil initiative.

The program works similar to the Angel Tree program. Pencils are posted on a chalkboard at the Mt. Sterling Community Center YMCA, and then members of the community pull a pencil and shop for the student, who must be a Brown County resident.

Brown County families may opt in to receive necessary back to school essentials like clothing, shoes, toiletries, and school supplies from now until July 21st. Information will be kept confidential and be retained only by Action Brown County staff.

The chalkboard will be posted starting July 22nd and run through August 14th or until all pencils have been shopped for. Items can be dropped off at the Mt. Sterling YMCA unwrapped before August 14th. Action Brown County staff will then distribute the supplies to the needy families.

The program is being partially supported by the United Way of Brown County.

Forms to opt in can be found here.