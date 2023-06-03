Action Brown County Announces Business Innovation Contest Winners

Action Brown County has announced the winners of its Business Innovation Competition.

The competition took place back in April between a dozen businesses in the county who had come up with ideas to expand their business in a way that would benefit the community. Last month, judges for the competition visited each applicant’s business and selected 5 winners.

WGEM reports that Los Rancheros, Brenna Pherigo Photography, Brews, The Lion’s Realm, and Renee’s Place were the recipients of $5,000 each for their business plan ideas. Judge of the competition Sarah Goers told WGEM that decisions were based on how the ideas are to help the Brown County economy thrive and grow.