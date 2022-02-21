Action Brown County Holding Business Start-Up Competition

A Brown County non-profit group hopes a competition will help spur economic growth.

The Journal Courier reports that Action Brown County has set up a business start-up competition. Entrepreneurs wanting to start a business but maybe don’t have the capital or a firm business plan can apply to the competition by downloading an application at actionbrowncounty.org. Applications will be accepted through April 1st.

Applicants will take part in business workshops and then will develop a business plan to pitch to a panel of judges. The judges will decide a winner from the group of business models, and award the winner $20,000 and provide ongoing support such as accounting, marketing, and customer service.

Applicants will be judged on such criteria as sustainability, employment generation, and sales potential. Although those who apply don’t have to live in Brown County, they must agree to physically locate a business in the county if their plan is chosen as the winner.

For more information, email actionbrowncounty@gmail.com. Winners of the competition will be selected in June.